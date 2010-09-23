Five Colts starters, including Addai and Brackett, miss practice

INDIANAPOLIS -- Running back Joseph Addai and defensive captain Gary Brackett were among five Colts starters who missed practice Wednesday.
The group also included Pro Bowl defensive end Dwight Freeney, who took his customary extra day of rest.
Addai was out because of an undisclosed knee injury. Brackett missed practice after hurting his back, and linebacker Clint Session missed practice with a hamstring injury. Left tackle Charlie Johnson also sat out because of a sprained right foot.
Wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez (ankle), linebacker Ramon Humber (hand) and safety Bob Sanders (biceps) didn't practice and already have been ruled out of this week's game at Denver.
