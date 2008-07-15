Five burning camp issues, including what to do with Favre

This year could be the year we see upwards of 12-13 teams stay on the ground more than they take to the air. Undersized defenses built to rush the passer and play coverage, inexperienced quarterbacks not ready to throw it 35 times a game, the two running back systems that are so popular right now, and the number of defensive-minded head coaches are just a few of the reasons why 2008 could be the year of the run.