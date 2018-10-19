Five Bold Predictions for Week 7

I know, this seems weird. Don't let that stop you. It didn't stop Frederick Williams Rueckheim when he decided to mix cheese and caramel popcorn to form the Chicago mix. AKA, the best popcorn in the world. And maybe Trubisky gets there one day. One of the main reasons for the success is the Bears simplified the offense and Mitch started taking more chances downfield. He's averaged more than 10 air yards in the last two games, according to Next Gen Stats. This week, though -- it might be a little different. Now realize Matt Nagy comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree which just torched the Patriots for 40 points. Tyreek Hill was huge, catching three touchdowns from the slot. Next Gen Stats show most of the Chiefs' success came from passes within 10 yards and behind the line of scrimmage. Expect a lot of quick passes to Taylor Gabriel who has the speed to burn the Pats defenders. I might be crazy enough to predict a Bears win. (For the record, Rueckheim was the inventor of Cracker Jack popcorn.)