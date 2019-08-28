Analysis

Five biggest questions in AFC entering 2019 NFL season

Published: Aug 28, 2019 at 02:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Jeffri_Chadiha_1400x1000
Jeffri Chadiha

NFL.com Columnist

The tremors resulting from Andrew Luck's stunning retirement are going to be felt throughout the AFC in 2019. Before the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback's decision to quit the game became known on Aug. 24, the Indianapolis Colts were widely considered a legitimate threat to return to the Super Bowl. Now that he's gone, it might be that the Colts are just a middling team, one hoping new QB1 Jacoby Brissett can be productive while they try to figure out whether he or someone else will be their long-term solution for the position. This much is certain: Luck's retirement was the kind of unexpected news that left every other contender in the conference feeling much better about its chances.

While it likely is hard right now for even the most optimistic Colts fans to think this year will be a rewarding one, that doesn't mean there aren't other teams with major issues to deal with as the regular season nears. In fact, here are five of the most compelling questions that linger in the AFC with the NFL's annual Thursday Night Kickoff right around the corner. Don't worry -- we have the answers to five big NFC questions, too.

1) Is this the year when Tom Brady finally falls apart?

Skeptics have been asking that question for quite a while now, and it's still dangerous to doubt him now that he's 42 years old and coming off his sixth Super Bowl win. Yes, he is getting older. Yes, his life will be harder with four-time All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski now retired. Those are facts, but it doesn't mean that Brady has reached a point where he can't lead the Patriots to another championship. He still takes incredible care of his body, and he's also playing in an era when quarterbacks are more protected than ever.

What's gained even less notoriety outside of New England is how shrewdly head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels have adjusted as Brady has aged. The team that beat the Rams in Super Bowl LIII bore a striking resemblance to the ones that Brady led in his younger years, when he was known more as a promising game manager than a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. New England ran the ball more, relied more on its defense and depended on Brady to make the necessary plays when it mattered most. If the Patriots keep doing that, Brady will be just fine.

2) Do the Chiefs have enough on defense?

It's best to wait and see on this one. On one hand, the Chiefs have made significant changes. They hired Steve Spagnuolo to replace Bob Sutton as defensive coordinator. They switched from a 3-4 to a 4-3 as their base defense. They also have seven new starters compared to Week 1 from last season, based on the depth chart posted to the team website. What all this means is that there is new energy and optimism surrounding a unit that ranked 31st in the league last season and deserves the most blame for Kansas City losing to New England in the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs are hoping that new defensive end Frank Clark brings a vital intensity up front while new safety Tyrann Mathieu offers critical leadership on the back end. There are still major question marks at linebacker and cornerback, but Kansas City also doesn't need a top-10 defense to succeed. If that unit can just avoid the major issues of the past -- shoddy tackling, lousy coverage and back-breaking mental errors -- the Chiefs should ride the league's best offense to the Super Bowl.

3) Who is the best team in the AFC North?

The Cleveland Browns have big names (Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. among them) and plenty of buzz surrounding their franchise for the first time in decades. They also have head coach Freddie Kitchens, who is in his first year on the job. He impressed as the interim offensive coordinator during the second half of last season, but he still must prove he can handle all those big personalities. That's why the smart money in this division remains on the Steelers.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has dealt with plenty of drama over the last 12 months. Now he gets to coach a team that is still good enough to contend, even after parting with a couple of those highly talented sources of drama. Running back James Conner isn't as dynamic as Le'Veon Bell but proved he could do some nice things behind a talented offensive line last season, earning a Pro Bowl nod. JuJu Smith-Schuster isn't Antonio Brown, but he had 111 receptions in 2018 (tied for sixth-most in the league), and second-year receiver James Washington has looked like a man poised for a breakout season during training camp. As for the defense, the Steelers have an assortment of athletic playmakers -- including rookie middle linebacker Devin Bush, the team's first-round pick -- who are itching to make their mark. In other words, take the Steelers for the division title and the Browns for a wild-card spot.

I haven't even mentioned the reigning AFC North champion Ravens. They have a lot to like, too, starting with second-year QB Lamar Jackson, but I foresee the team's losses on defense (Terrell Suggs, Za'Darius Smith and C.J. Mosley among them) keeping Baltimore from repeating.

4) Which under-the-radar team could surprise?

The AFC South is officially up for grabs now that Luck has retired, which means the Jacksonville Jaguars, a trendy Super Bowl pick a year ago, should be pretty excited about their chances this fall. The Jaguars were so disappointing in 2018 -- when they finished 5-11 -- that it's easy to forget how good they looked in reaching the AFC title game in 2017. A lot of key pieces from that playoff squad are still on this roster. The defense still has plenty of playmakers, even with the loss of linebacker Telvin Smith. The offense will have more talent under center now that marquee offseason addition Nick Foles has replaced Blake Bortles.

If this team can rediscover the edge and focus that drove it in '17, it's not hard to see them flourishing again. Remember, teams that thrive on running the football and playing good defense -- like Jacksonville did in '17 -- may not be as sexy as squads with high-flying passing games, but they often are built to wear the competition down, especially late in the season. The Jaguars simply need to remind themselves of what they once were.

5) Who is going to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl?

It's hard to pick against New England as long as Brady and Belichick are still working together. After all, the Patriots have played in four of the last five Super Bowls and won three of those. They also won one of those Super Bowls without Gronkowski (Super Bowl LI), so that absence might not be as difficult to overcome as some predict. They're certainly going to have plenty of competition from Kansas City and a handful of other AFC contenders. It's just hard to see them not being the most logical pick at this stage of the season.

Follow Jeffri Chadiha on Twitter @jeffrichadiha.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 AFC South training camp preview: Storylines for the Colts, Jaguars, Texans and Titans

Is Davis Mills the answer for the Texans? Can Matt Ryan lead the Colts back to the playoffs? Will Trevor Lawrence break out in Year 2? What's the biggest question mark for the Titans? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC South, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

State of the 2022 Buffalo Bills: Can Josh Allen and Co. push through to Super Bowl?

Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have lifted Buffalo to the upper echelon of the NFL. Now, it's Super Bowl or bust. Adam Rank explores the state of the 2022 Bills.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

State of the 2022 Miami Dolphins: Pressure on Tua Tagovailoa to prove he's QB of the future

With better weapons on the field and first-year head coach Mike McDaniel on the sideline, will Tua Tagovailoa prove he is Miami's quarterback of the future? Adam Rank checks in on the state of the Dolphins heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

2022 AFC West training camp preview: Storylines for the Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs and Raiders

Will Russell Wilson reach new heights in Denver? How will the Chiefs' new-look receiver corps fare? Are the Raiders set to rise under Josh McDaniels? Did the Chargers make enough upgrades? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the AFC West, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

My 'Madden' 99 Club: These nine NFL players truly deserve the highest rating entering the 2022 season

With EA Sports revealing its player ratings for "Madden NFL 23" this week, Adam Schein rolls out his own list of transcendent talents. Here are the nine players who truly deserve a 99 rating heading into the 2022 season.

news

State of the 2022 New England Patriots: Can Mac Jones, Bill Belichick get to playoffs again?

Mac Jones and Bill Belichick ended New England's brief playoff absence last season. Can the duo return to the postseason in 2022? Adam Rank digs into the state of the Patriots.

news

2022 AFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers

Do the defending AFC champion Bengals have a major issue on their hands? What's on the quarterbacking horizon in Cleveland and Pittsburgh? Are the Ravens poised for a bounceback season? Nick Shook provides a training camp preview for the AFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

State of the 2022 New York Jets: Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson hitting crucial Year 2 with offseason optimism

The 2021 season did not go as planned for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and rookie head coach Robert Saleh. But on the heels of a sparkling offseason, is Gang Green poised to break through in 2022? Adam Rank explores the state of the New York Jets.

news

2022 AFC East training camp preview: Storylines for the Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Is Josh Allen set to embark on an MVP campaign? Are the Dolphins ready to make a playoff run? How will Mac Jones and Zach Wilson fare in Year 2? Eric Edholm provides a training camp preview for the AFC East, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

2022 NFL season: One CHAOS team in each division

In the dog days of summer, groupthink deems certain teams contenders and others pretenders. This is foolish, of course, given the unpredictability of every NFL season. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks identifies one potential CHAOS team in each division.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW