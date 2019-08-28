Five biggest questions in AFC entering 2019 NFL season

The tremors resulting from Andrew Luck's stunning retirement are going to be felt throughout the AFC in 2019. Before the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback's decision to quit the game became known on Aug. 24, the Indianapolis Colts were widely considered a legitimate threat to return to the Super Bowl. Now that he's gone, it might be that the Colts are just a middling team, one hoping new QB1 Jacoby Brissett can be productive while they try to figure out whether he or someone else will be their long-term solution for the position. This much is certain: Luck's retirement was the kind of unexpected news that left every other contender in the conference feeling much better about its chances.