Fitzpatrick shines in Jets win over Giants

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw two touchdown passes and Antonio Cromartie scored on a 59-yard interception return in the waning seconds of the first half in the Jets' 28-18 win Saturday night.
"We have a ways to go, and we know we have our work cut out for us, but the guys are starting to gel and we did some good things," Jets coach Todd Bowles said.
After struggling in place of the injured Geno Smith in the first two preseason games, Fitzpatrick hit 9 of 14 passes for 127 yards. He threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Eric Decker and added a 24-yarder on a screen pass to Zac Stacy as the Jets (2-1) showed balance on offense.
"Everybody was moving in the same direction, and everybody was moving in the right direction," Fitzpatrick said.
Rashad Jennings scored on a 1-yard run for the Giants (1-2), whose first-team offense has produced 10 points in 12 preseason possessions. Eli Manning (12 of 16 for 90 yards) was having a good half until Cromartie stepped in front of James Jones and scored with 6 seconds left in the half.
"He read it," Bowles said. "He's been playing a long time. I think there was a little hesitation by Eli. He went to him at the last minute and Cro broke. He studies a lot of film."
Both teams rested most of their starters after the first half.
Punt returner Walter Powell supplied the biggest highlight of the second half, returning a punt by Robert Malone 54 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Josh Brown kicked a 48-yard field goal for the Giants on the opening possession of the second half. Ryan Nassib threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jerome Cunningham and a 2-point pass to Julian Talley with 7:31 to play.
The teams will play again in a regular-season game on Dec. 6.
"You can't be perfect, but we've got to eliminate the self-inflicted wounds," Jennings said. "When we do that, we'll have the consistency down that we're gonna need during the season."
The Giants' defense once again had trouble on crossing patterns and it had a major blown coverage on the screen pass to Stacy. He caught it and there was nothing in front of him but turf.
