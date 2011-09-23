Fitzpatrick is a guy to like this week, that is reality

[Empty Body]
Published: Sep 23, 2011 at 10:11 AM
Bengals QB Joe Burrow on 'voice rest' after throat injury
Joe Burrow is on "voice rest" this week, per coach Zac Taylor, after suffering a throat injury in Sunday's overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers. The Bengals QB was taken to the hospital after the game to evaluate a potential throat contusion but was cleared.