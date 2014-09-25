Around the NFL

Fitzpatrick: Facing Bills adds 'extra fuel' to matchup

Published: Sep 25, 2014 at 04:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ryan Fitzpatrick faces many of his former teammates Sunday when the Houston Texans host the Buffalo Bills.

Fitzpatrick was given his first full-time gig in Buffalo -- who eventually paid him outrageously -- but was cut prior to last season.

Now with the Texans, the journeyman we like to call Fitzmagic said Sunday's game is "special" and he isn't resentful that the Bills cut him in the middle of his big contract.

"There's definitely no hard feelings with the way that it went down," Fitzpatrick told the Buffalo media in a conference call, per WGR radio. "I think the little added extra whatever it is I'm gonna feel in this game is more so because of the guys I'm playing against, and just having so many good buddies. That's what's gonna give me that extra fuel, that extra competitiveness in this game."

Facing a Bills defense that has been stout up front and stellar on the back end will be a challenge to a Texans' offense that was muted last week. Fitzpatrick played well in the first two weeks -- posting back-to-back 100-plus passer ratings -- as the Texans held leads and were able to rely on the running game. But, as he did often in Buffalo, when asked to shoulder the load last week he threw picks and played poorly.

Fred Jackson, one of Fitzpatrick's former teammates, said he wishes the quarterback success, just not this Sunday.

"Not this week, nope. He's gotta have the worst game of his career against us this week. And I'll be okay with that," Jackson said. "On the sideline I'm sure he'll be yelling at me and I'll be yelling at him. It'll be a lot of fun to participate in, and hopefully we go out there and get a win, and I can continue to talk noise to him."

On the latest Around The NFL Podcast, the heroes chat with two-time MVP Kurt Warner, debate the NFL's top throwing arms and preview Thursday night's game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Running back Melvin Gordon re-signing with Broncos for one year, up to $5M

Melvin Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on one-year deal worth up to $5 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Robert Quinn wants to stay with Bears, but knows 'this is a crazy business'

Interested teams have been gauging the possibility of acquiring Robert Quinn via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Quinn was in Chicago on Tuesday meeting the team's new coaching staff, per Rapoport, but such a meeting doesn't preclude the Bears from trading the 31-year-old edge rusher.

news

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has had talks with 'three to four' teams about trading for No. 6 pick

Carolina sit as a pivot point of the 2022 NFL Draft. Currently at No. 6 overall, Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has multiple options at his disposal on Thursday night.

news

Derrick Henry becomes minority owner of Major League Soccer's Nashville SC

Titans RB Derrick Henry was announced as a minority owner in Nashville SC, the MLS club announced.

news

Derek Carr on report that Raiders, Packers are discussing Darren Waller trade: 'Lol no chance'

Rumors of a Darren Waller trade to Green Bay reached Derek Carr this week. The Raiders QB laughed off the possibility of Las Vegas trading away his longtime top target.

news

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: 2022 NFL Draft is deep at receiver

Green Bay used a first-round pick on a WR since Javon Walker in 2002. With two first-round picks following the Davante Adams trade and a glaring need at wideout, GM Brian Gutekunst could break the streak this year.

news

49ers TE George Kittle: Trey Lance has 'insane ceiling,' 'reminds me most of Josh Allen'

49ers tight end George Kittle recently told the "I Am Athlete" podcast that he does not have a preference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, but he also admits that Lance reminds him of Josh Allen and has an "insane ceiling."

news

Commanders coach Ron Rivera: DE Chase Young (ACL) doing 'well,' 'attacking rehab'

Young's status for his third season is looking good so far after tearing his ACL in 2021, according to Commanders head coach Ron Rivera, who said the defensive end is doing well in his recovery, but offered no timetable.

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to option the fifth year on rookie contracts for their 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers GM John Lynch can't imagine trading WR Deebo Samuel: 'He's just too good of a player'

49ers general manager John Lynch said he can't imagine trading Deebo Samuel following the wide receiver's trade request last week.

news

Panthers not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield prior to first round of 2022 NFL Draft

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Panthers are not expected to trade for Mayfield prior to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if they do it at all.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW