Fitzgerald's world travels a chance to help others

"Just imagine this," he said. "You have a son and a daughter and you don't have enough money to feed them. You have to make a decision that `I'll take my daughter to a big city or take my son to a big city and just leave them and hopefully they will find their way, or they're going to die here on the farm with me.' Can you imagine making decisions like that? That's crazy, man. I can't even wrap my mind around stuff like that."