Fitzgerald on retirement: I don't talk about future

People care about Fitzgerald's future because he's still more than effective, and after coming tantalizingly close to a ring in Super Bowl XLIII, has his best chance since then to return to the game's biggest stage. Fitzgerald signed an extension with the Cardinals through 2017 in the offseason, and even though his father claims he hasn't talked about the end of his career, Rapoport reported Fitzgerald signed the extension largely to silence questions about his future.