Fitzgerald looking to complete record-breaking run in super style

"We stressed to him if he moved inside, it becomes a totally different game for a receiver. Now coverage is coming from different directions. I saw Larry last year as the big dog that you have that thinks it's a little dog. Outside of the (on-field) numbers, he needs to play like a big dog when the football is in his hands. He needs to play like a big dog when the football is being run by someone else. He's really bought into that this year, and he's become a much more physical player.