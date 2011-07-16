Fitzgerald: Lions, cheetahs and Part II of my African journey

Our proximity to the northern plains had positioned us close to the Maasai Warriors' homestead; a side trip to the village was particularly enlightening. The tribal costumes, dances and simplistic life where the cow is worshiped, and even has its place in the house, were a joy to view. They live amidst the great wildlife and share the land with Africa's "Big 5" (elephant, leopard, lion, rhinoceros, buffalo) and the rest of the carnivores and veggie lovers, which presents both hardship and opportunity. Their simplistic lifestyle and forces of nature yield them an astounding 75-year average lifespan -- lessons from which we all can learn.