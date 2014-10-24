Fitzgerald: Fewer targets are 'champagne problems'

Larry Fitzgerald has made a career of scorching the Eagles with dizzying numbers through the air, but the Cardinals wideout knows that might not be the case when the teams square off on Sunday.
After putting up a whopping 10 scores in six career starts against Philly, Fitzgerald no longer looms as the clear-cut centerpiece on offense. On pace for an unusually low 61 receptions for 755 yards, the pass-catcher has seen more targets go to running back Andre Ellington while wideout Michael Floyd leads the team in receiving yardage.
"I always keep it in perspective how fortunate and blessed not only me but everyone in this locker room is," Fitzgerald said this week, per the team's official website. "Not getting enough targets? Where I grew up we called those 'champagne problems.' This is my job and I love it, but I also put it in its proper place."
It's not as if Fitzgerald has been left behind. His 23 catches rank second for a Bruce Arians offense that thrives on spreading the ball around. The perceived lack of looks rankled the wideout's father earlier this season, but Fitzgerald has fostered an unselfish attitide on a team nestled atop the NFC West.
The star wideout, though, might not be so accommodating to adjusting his unmanageable $23.6 million salary-cap number for 2015. That's one reason why we still see a chance the Cardinalscould be convinced to trade him -- maybe to a wideout-needy playoff-chasing squad like the Patriots, who harbor a history of inquiring about Fitzgerald.
