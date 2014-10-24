Around the NFL

Fitzgerald: Fewer targets are 'champagne problems'

Published: Oct 24, 2014 at 03:34 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Fitzgerald has made a career of scorching the Eagles with dizzying numbers through the air, but the Cardinals wideout knows that might not be the case when the teams square off on Sunday.

Brooks: Potent offense vs. stingy D

Can the Cardinals' stout defense contain the Eagles' dangerous offense? Bucky Brooks breaks down one of the week's top bouts. READ

After putting up a whopping 10 scores in six career starts against Philly, Fitzgerald no longer looms as the clear-cut centerpiece on offense. On pace for an unusually low 61 receptions for 755 yards, the pass-catcher has seen more targets go to running back Andre Ellington while wideout Michael Floyd leads the team in receiving yardage.

"I always keep it in perspective how fortunate and blessed not only me but everyone in this locker room is," Fitzgerald said this week, per the team's official website. "Not getting enough targets? Where I grew up we called those 'champagne problems.' This is my job and I love it, but I also put it in its proper place."

It's not as if Fitzgerald has been left behind. His 23 catches rank second for a Bruce Arians offense that thrives on spreading the ball around. The perceived lack of looks rankled the wideout's father earlier this season, but Fitzgerald has fostered an unselfish attitide on a team nestled atop the NFC West.

The star wideout, though, might not be so accommodating to adjusting his unmanageable $23.6 million salary-cap number for 2015. That's one reason why we still see a chance the Cardinalscould be convinced to trade him -- maybe to a wideout-needy playoff-chasing squad like the Patriots, who harbor a history of inquiring about Fitzgerald.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 8 game, and breaks down the Broncos' win over the Chargers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 10-1: Tom Brady No. 1 one more time

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 10-1?

news

Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 20-11: Micah Parsons debuts at No. 16; Bills QB Josh Allen at No. 13

It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Which 10 players make up Nos. 20-11?

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The final week of preseason play concluded on Sunday with a pair of games. Here's What We Learned.

news

Dolphins signing ex-Patriots pass rusher Trey Flowers to one-year deal

The Miami Dolphins are signing veteran pass rusher Trey Flowers to a one-year deal worth $2.1 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Tom Brady addresses absence from Bucs: 'I'm 45 years old. There's a lot of (expletive) going on'

Following the Bucs' 27-10 defeat to the Colts, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady addressed the media for the first time since returning to the club earlier in the week.

news

Ravens finish preseason with victory over Commanders, extend 23-game winning streak

The Baltimore Ravens extended their NFL-record streak of preseason wins to 23 with their victory over the Washington Commanders on Saturday evening.

news

Bills release rookie punter Matt Araiza following gang rape allegation in civil lawsuit

The Buffalo Bills released rookie punter Matt Araiza on Saturday, two days after Araiza, along with two other individuals, were accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year, general manager Brandon Beane announced.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday's games

Tyreek Hill made two big catches, Justin Fields finished his preseason with a bang, and the Ravens might have something in Demarcus Robinson. We break down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason.

news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) expected to miss 4-6 weeks, will get second opinion

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to miss four to six weeks after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Friday's preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Saints OT Trevor Penning suffers torn ligament in foot, out indefinitely

Trevor Penning suffered a torn ligament in his foot and will need surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. The Saints' first-round rookie is out indefinitely.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE