Fitzgerald doesn't believe fellow WR Boldin wants to leave Cardinals

Published: Apr 24, 2009 at 03:24 PM

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald believes disgruntled teammate Anquan Boldin would like to stay in Arizona.

"I don't think he really wants to go," Fitzgerald said Friday. "He's been out there six years. His family is comfortable; his son is in school. There's a lot of things that I think will be conducive for him to stay.

"But this is a business. You never know what's going to happen."

Boldin seemed to soften his stance last week after previously requesting to be traded. This weekend's NFL draft is sure to be rife with rumors of potential deals for the wide receiver.

Cardinals general manager Rod Graves told the team's web site Friday that Arizona has received only one trade offer and the probability of Boldin remaining with the team is "pretty high." Graves later echoed those sentiments to The Associated Press.

Boldin voiced his displeasure in last season's training camp, accusing Cardinals management of failing to follow through on a promise of a new contract and vowing never to re-sign with the team. Still, he went on to have his third Pro Bowl season as the Cardinals advanced to the Super Bowl.

"He was a big part of what we were able to do last year," said Fitzgerald, who was participating in an event promoting the "Madden NFL" video game in New York. "He's helped me out tremendously. I hope he's with us for the rest of his career."

Fitzgerald reiterated his vow to restructure his four-year, $40 million contract if needed to make Boldin happy.

"Whatever it takes," Fitzgerald said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

