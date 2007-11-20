Fisher: Young's quad shouldn't be problem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee quarterback Vince Young bruised the same right quadriceps muscle that kept him out of a game in October.
The injury might limit him this week, but shouldn't be a problem Sunday at Cincinnati, coach Jeff Fisher said Tuesday.
Young strained his right thigh Oct. 14 in Tampa Bay and sat out a 38-36 win at Houston on Oct. 21. He hurt the same thigh trying to run for a touchdown on a play negated because Denver had called a timeout in its 34-20 win Monday night.
"No, he came back and worked it out. It was the same leg, but it was more of a contusion than it was a strain," Fisher said.
A replay challenge showed Young had scored on a touchdown run the play before the timeout, and he finished the game.
"We're a little concerned about Benji's status this week, but I'll have more information as we do some more tests. He's struggling with a low back that flared up on him early (Monday)," Fisher said.
Fisher also said they will have more information on defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth later in the week, but he is improving and has not been ruled out for Cincinnati. Cornerback Nick Harper, who sat out with a concussion, could practice Thursday.
"It appears that we're healing up ever so slightly," Fisher said.
Fullback Ahmard Hall, who broke his left forearm Oct. 21, will see a doctor later this week and could be cleared to return to practice. Fisher said he wouldn't expect him to be able to play.
