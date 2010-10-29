Fisher: Young likely to start; Britt discipline to be in-house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher said Friday that "there is a good chance" quarterback Vince Young will start Sunday against the San Diego Chargers.
Young went through a full week of practice after missing last Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Young suffered a sprained left knee and ankle when the Titans played Jacksonville on Oct. 18.
"I think everything came together for us this week," Fisher said. "I think there is a good chance Vince will start."
Fisher also said receiver Kenny Britt will face only "in-house" discipline from the team and won't miss any more playing time as a result of any involvement in a bar fight on Oct. 22.
Britt sat out the first 22 minutes of Sunday's win over Philadelphia, but had seven receptions for 225 yards and three scores after entering the game.
"Based on the information that I have been able to obtain, and this is independent of the ongoing investigation, and my understanding is it will continue to last into next week, I have decided that because of his inappropriate behavior that I will handle things in-house and that will not include missing any play time this week," Fisher said.
"He has missed a quarter and some series already, and he will play, but there will be some things that take place in-house."
Fisher declined to say what the details of Britt's punishment would be.
Backup quarterback Kerry Collins practiced fully on Friday and will be listed as probable for the game with an injured middle finger on his throwing hand.
Receiver Justin Gage (hamstring) is listed as questionable. Running back Chris Johnson (thigh), defensive end Jacob Ford (hamstring) and guard Leroy Harris (hip) all practiced fully and are probable.
Three Tennessee players will be out; defensive tackle Tony Brown (knee), cornerback Ryan Mouton (hamstring) and linebacker Jamie Winborn (shoulder).
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press