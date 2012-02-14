Fisher, Whisenhunt join NFL competition committee

Published: Feb 14, 2012 at 09:29 AM

NEW YORK -- Jeff Fisher is back in the NFL as a coach and back on the prestigious NFL Competition Committee.

Fisher was hired last month by the St. Louis Rams after sitting out the 2011 season. While coaching the Tennessee Titans, he was co-chairman of the committee that reviews rules and makes recommendations on changes from 2002 to 2010.

Also joining the committee are Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt and Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy. All are former players in the league.

"It's an honor, obviously," Whisenhunt said. "The integrity of play in the NFL as well as the quality of play is always extremely important to us, to fans, coaches and players. One of the main priorities of the committee is to see that stays at a high level. I am flattered. It's a privilege and certainly comes with a great deal of responsibility."

Whisenhunt also serves on the coaches subcommittee, which makes recommendations to the competition committee.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay chairs the competition committee, which also includes Giants owner John Mara, Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, Texans GM Rick Smith, and Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.

"I was excited and honored," Murphy said of being added to the committee. "It will be a new experience for me, and I am looking forward to representing the Packers in this capacity on a league level."

Murphy also played an active role in labor negotiations with the union last year during the lockout.

The committee consists of club personnel only, but other key NFL personnel serve as liaisons, including executive vice president of football operations Ray Anderson.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff has been appointed to the general managers' advisory committee, and Danny Morrison of the Carolina Panthers has become chairman of the subcommittee on college relations.

Also on the GM's committee are Pittsburgh's Kevin Colbert, Arizona's Rod Graves, Cleveland's Tom Heckert, Carolina's Marty Hurney, New Orelans' Mickey Loomis, Detroit's Martin Mayhew, Kansas City's Scott Pioli, Jacksonville's Gene Smith, Jerry Reese of the Giants and Mike Tannenbaum of the Jets.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Atlanta Falcons plan to play game in London in 2021

After its cancelation in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL International Series is set to make its return in 2021. The Falcons announced they will be one of the teams to travel abroad in October.
news

Dean Spanos' sister, Dea, petitions court to force Chargers sale

The sister of Los Angeles Chargers controlling owner Dean Spanos, Dea Spanos Berberian, is petitioning a California court to put one-third of the team's ownership stake up for sale.
news

Minnesota, Oklahoma State, UCF pro days: Rashod Bateman makes case for first round

Rashod Bateman, a potential first-round wide receiver, answered questions about his speed, but he wasn't the only prospect who helped himself at one of Thursday's pro days.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley discusses draft process

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks react to recent pro days from Florida, LSU and Notre Dame and discuss the top QB prospects in the draft. Plus, the duo talk to VA Tech CB Caleb Fairley about the draft process.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW