Fisher: Titans would claim Moss again if given chance

Published: Dec 22, 2010 at 01:22 AM

While the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans on Sunday, wide receiver Randy Moss was held without a catch for the second game in a row -- an unprecedented occurrence in the veteran's 13-year career.

What's more, Moss not only wasn't targeted by Titans quarterback Kerry Collins, he wasn't even on the field for a dozen snaps.

Yet Titans coach Jeff Fishertold *The Tennessean* that he has no regrets about the team adding Moss despite this stat line: six games, five catches for 62 yards.

"If we had to do it over, of course we would do it," Fisher said Monday. "He has been great. Randy has been great for this team. The numbers aren't there, the production is not there, the play time is not there right now because Kenny (Britt) is coming back. But Randy is a great teammate. He works with the young guys and has fun, so it is great to have him around. We have really enjoyed him."

The Titans claimed Moss -- he of 948 career catches for 14,778 yards and 153 touchdowns at the time -- off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 3, picking up the remaining $3.4 million of his salary in the process. The Vikings re-acquired Moss from the New England Patriots in a trade early in the season.

Fisher said Moss hasn't complained and even helped Tennessee's younger receivers any way he can.

"He has bought into what we are doing. He is a pro, and he has been a great influence in the locker room for us," Fisher said. "He is practicing fine. He is making plays. You've seen him run by people on the practice field. It just hasn't happened (in games)."

