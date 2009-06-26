Fisher takes it easy on Titans, who finish OTAs with a little bit of fun

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Titans coach Jeff Fisher lightened the mood for his team's final day of organized team activities.
Friday's practice began about 30 minutes earlier than usual and ended after only one hour of a game called powerball, a tug-of-war and a punt-catching contest between the offensive and defensive lines. Players also put in individual work at different positions, such as offensive linemen doing defensive back drills.
"What you saw was an unorganized team activity," Fisher said. "We're really pleased as a staff, and it's the last day of participation. We had a long meeting this morning with them regarding things over the next four or five weeks and what's expected of them, and we came out and wanted to have a little bit of fun."
Once training camp opens July 30, the Titans only have little over one week to prepare for their Aug. 9 Hall of Fame Game against the Buffalo Bills in Canton, Ohio.
The powerball game, invented by Titans strength and conditioning coach Steve Watterson as an offseason activity, features a trash can at each 20-yard line, with two teams of players trying to throw a football into them. The game incorporates various elements of soccer, basketball, ultimate Frisbee and lacrosse as part of the rules.
The defense won both games of powerball, but the offense won the tug-of-war and the punt-catching drill.
When it was over, the fun had served its purpose as the players departed for about a five-week break.
"He used a little Jedi mind trick with a day like today," said tight end Alge Crumpler, jokingly. "We probably did more running today than we normally do in a regular practice. It's not structured. You just go out there and run, and guys are competing. But more than anything, guys had smiles on their faces as they leave out of here."
Linebacker Keith Bulluck agreed, saying, "It worked out well, kudos to Steve Watterson. We still got work in, whether it was just cardiovascular or whatever. But we still got work done."
And that was important to Fisher.
"The important message to them today is that we're going to come back, and we're going to have about eight days to get ready for our first preseason game," Fisher said.
"It's imperative that they continue to work out and work out at the right times of day, especially the younger guys, because we're not going to have necessarily a lot of two-a-day practices. We'll have walkthroughs and preparation for it, but we'll be playing a game before you know it."
