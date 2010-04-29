Fisher on Johnson: 'We are concerned about those that are here'

Notes: Johnson's not the only holdout right now. Tight end Bo Scaife, who has signed his one-year tender, and linebacker Stephen Tulloch, who hasn't, are staying away. Fisher said Scaife and Tulloch obviously are taking advice from their agent. That would be Drew Rosenhaus. ... Several Titans watched Thursday as they recover from surgeries like defensive tackles Tony Brown and Jason Jones, safety Michael Griffin (shoulder) and cornerback Rod Hood. Receiver Kenny Britt watched because Fisher said he doesn't want to risk Britt pulling something. Britt hasn't been taking regular part in the offseason program. ... Left tackle Michael Roos was excused along with linebacker David Thornton.