Fisher-Moss reunion doesn't sound impossible with Rams

Published: Feb 24, 2012 at 01:46 PM

New St. Louis Rams coach Jeff Fisher might be willing to pick up free agent wide receiver Randy Moss.

After the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings let Moss go in 2010, Fisher took a chance on him while still coaching the Tennessee Titans. Moss did little with the Titans, with six catches and 80 yards in eight games before he "retired."

Now, the 35-year-old Moss is looking for work, and Fisher left the door open.

"There's a number of players out there," Fisher said. "You guys know my familiarity with Randy. I thought he was great for our locker room."

It isn't the first time Fisher has raved about Moss recently, telling the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last Wednesday, "I thought the world of him over the six or eight weeks that I think we had him."

Moss' resume compares favorably with the best receivers in NFL history. He is tied for second all-time in touchdowns (153) and ranks fifth in yards (14,858) and ninth in receptions (954). His record 23 touchdown catches in 2007 helped the Patriots reach the Super Bowl, and his 10 seasons of at least 1,000 yards are second only to Jerry Rice's 14.

Moss would potentially fill a void for a team whose leading receiver, Brandon Lloyd, had 51 catches for 683 yards last season. The Rams want to keep Lloyd and would like to add pieces to help quarterback Sam Bradford, who missed much of last season with a high left ankle sprain.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

