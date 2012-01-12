Fisher leaves 'em waiting; Jets teammates defend Sanchez

Published: Jan 11, 2012 at 10:17 PM

Do you see Jeff Fisher ending up in Miami or St. Louis? More importantly, where does Jeff Fisher see Jeff Fisher ending up? Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com Thursday for the latest on the former Titans coach's decision.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

» One day after anonymous Jets players ripped New York quarterback Mark Sanchez in a scathing newspaper article, other Jets players came to his defense, attacking their teammates for not identifying themselves.

» Tune in to NFL Network's "Around The League Live" at 5 p.m. ET Thursday to hear from NFL legend John Madden about this season's playoffs and other things football-related. Plus, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, Mike McCarthy and Bill Belichick talk about their teams' upcoming playoff games.

» Fired Raiders coach Hue Jacksonstops by NFL Network and tells Steve Wyche he bears no ill will toward Reggie McKenzie or the organization, but he doesn't agree with the perception that he was power hungry after Al Davis' death.

» Divisional Playoff Weekend promises high stakes and thrilling matchups. Jason La Canfora previews all four games in his weekly Inside Slant.

» If you missed Saturday's offensive explosion by the Saints against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network has you covered, with a replay of the game featuring sound from NFL Films Thursday at midnight ET.

» After Victor Cruz's poor showing in the wild-card round, our fantasy experts debate whether or not you should jump off the bandwagon in the second round of the Fantasy Playoff Challenge.

» Nothing gets an NFL cheerleader more excited than a playoff game! Take a look at the women in action on Wild Card Weekend.

» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.

» Happy birthday to former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, who turns 61 Thursday. Also celebrating birthdays are Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who turns 29, and former placekicker Tom Dempsey, who kicked an NFL-record 63-yard field goal in 1970. Dempsey turns 71.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Reaction to Panthers firing head coach Frank Reich + breaking down big Week 12 games

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from Week 12 of the NFL season on a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 12 recap

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their preview of the NFL's week 12 matchups.
news

Raiders release veteran CB Marcus Peters after 12 games

The Las Vegas Raiders are parting ways with veteran defensive back Marcus Peters after 12 games, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

2023 NFL fantasy football waiver wire, Week 13: QB Russell Wilson, TE Pat Freiermuth among top targets

Does your fantasy team need help at a position or two? You've come to the right place! As we head into Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season, Matt Okada provides a list of widely available players to target on the waiver wire, including one Super Bowl-winning quarterback.