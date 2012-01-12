Fisher leaves 'em waiting; Jets teammates defend Sanchez

Do you see Jeff Fisher ending up in Miami or St. Louis? More importantly, where does Jeff Fisher see Jeff Fisher ending up? Stay tuned to NFL Network and NFL.com Thursday for the latest on the former Titans coach's decision.
Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:
» One day after anonymous Jets players ripped New York quarterback Mark Sanchez in a scathing newspaper article, other Jets players came to his defense, attacking their teammates for not identifying themselves.
» Tune in to NFL Network's "Around The League Live" at 5 p.m. ET Thursday to hear from NFL legend John Madden about this season's playoffs and other things football-related. Plus, Jim Harbaugh, Sean Payton, Mike McCarthy and Bill Belichick talk about their teams' upcoming playoff games.
» Fired Raiders coach Hue Jacksonstops by NFL Network and tells Steve Wyche he bears no ill will toward Reggie McKenzie or the organization, but he doesn't agree with the perception that he was power hungry after Al Davis' death.
» Divisional Playoff Weekend promises high stakes and thrilling matchups. Jason La Canfora previews all four games in his weekly Inside Slant.
» After Victor Cruz's poor showing in the wild-card round, our fantasy experts debate whether or not you should jump off the bandwagon in the second round of the Fantasy Playoff Challenge.
» Nothing gets an NFL cheerleader more excited than a playoff game! Take a look at the women in action on Wild Card Weekend.
» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.
» Happy birthday to former Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson, who turns 61 Thursday. Also celebrating birthdays are Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway, who turns 29, and former placekicker Tom Dempsey, who kicked an NFL-record 63-yard field goal in 1970. Dempsey turns 71.