Fisher: Keenum starter; Foles has chance to compete

As much as Snead will get mocked for his enthusiasm, the current NFL landscape shows no reason to dismiss Keenum above a third of the NFL's projected opening day starters in 2016. College quarterbacks are not coming out of the draft pro ready and the backups who hang around longer and get the chance to learn the position end up becoming more valuable. Is it the franchise savior the team has been looking for? No. But is it any worse than allowing the team to enter camp without a clear idea of who the starter might be?