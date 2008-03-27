Fisher has no problem with Jones' efforts to join Cowboys

Published: Mar 27, 2008 at 12:17 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Adam "Pacman" Jones' three-hour appearance on a Dallas radio show and his openly pitching himself to the Cowboys isn't bothering the Tennessee Titans.

After all, they did tell the troubled cornerback he could find a new team.

"We've given them permission to look for a new home, and whatever happens after that happens," Fisher said Thursday of Jones and his agents.

"I know he has enjoyed the time that he spent here on the football field. But because of his choices as such off the field, he's created a situation where he is going to have to look elsewhere."

Jones appeared on Michael Irvin's radio show Tuesday and said once again he wants to play for the Cowboys. Fisher said the discussions the Titans are having about Jones are confidential.

"When we have something factual to report, we'll report it," Fisher said after a news conference announcing the retirement of right guard Benji Olson.

Any chances the Titans' top draft pick in 2005 -- the first defender taken that year -- might be able to salvage his relationship with this team after six arrests and a seasonlong suspension are gone. Jones said Tuesday he hopes Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gives him a shot, saying Dallas is where he wants to be.

Those comments don't bother Fisher in the least.

"Last year when he was suspended by the commissioner in the offseason, we moved on. I mean, they're not issues as far as I'm concerned," Fisher said.

