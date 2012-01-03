Fisher has eyes for Bears, but Rams still most likely destination

The former Titans coach is this offseason's power broker while Cowher and Gruden watch from the sideline. Miami already has interviewed Fisher, who was spotted at the Buccaneers team hotel over the weekend. Had Bill Polian survived in Indianapolis, and Jim Caldwell had not, it's a near certainty that Fisher would have been near the top of that list as well. San Diego had also been as likely a landing spot as any until Dean Spanos decided to keep Norv Turner.