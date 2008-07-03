Fisher hammers home powerful lessons for rookies

» An unnamed player who became so overwhelmed from the stress over his family's demands on his finances he actually told Fisher at halftime of a game that he didn't want to play in the second half. "His family was in for the holidays and they were having money meetings because the family wasn't getting enough money," the coach said. "Family, friends, and finances. It's not a good combination. You need help. Find a professional. It's OK to take care of mama. She raised you. She stood by you your whole life. Get her the Escalade, but guess what? On Friday before a big game she's going to decide she wants a different color Escalade -- NOW! And you can't tell her no. So get somebody qualified to say no to those things (on your behalf)."