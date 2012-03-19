Fisher factor persuasive in free agent signings

The 26-year-old Langford was a four-year starter at end in the Dolphins' 3-4 alignment, and Miami had one of the league's best defenses against the run. Though his statistics are not eye-popping, with 7.5 sacks in four seasons and none in 2011, and just 15 tackles and five assists last year, the Rams envision Langford as a strong inside complement to young ends Chris Long and Robert Quinn.