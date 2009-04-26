First-year general managers paired with new coaches shape draft

Dominik and Morris clearly are trying to get the attention of any player who feels comfortable -- including Freeman. Though he has the loftiest draft status among the Tampa quarterbacks, big-armed Luke McCown and last year's promising prospect Josh Johnson aren't going to surrender the position. Veteran free-agent acquisition Byron Leftwich might keep the seat warm this season, but Morris is going to promote competition for the position -- at every position -- and it is clear he is looking for passionate players who aren't going to wither under pressure.