First-year Bay Area coaches will be intriguing to follow

Jackson is intriguing because he was instrumental in the Raiders' success a season ago as offensive coordinator. He took over an offense that struggled moving the ball consistently as well as scoring points, and transformed them into a unit that bludgeoned opponents with a hard-hitting running game and explosive vertical passing attack. He found a way to tap into Darren McFadden's talent, and the surprising emergence of wide receiver Jacoby Ford should be attributed to Jackson's ability to maximize a player's talent. Although Al Davis' presence has caused some head coaches to wilt under pressure, Jackson has embraced his input and found a way to earn the respect of the team as its new leader. Granted, we are still in the honeymoon phase of this marriage, but I like the direction the team has taken in building their coaching staff and acquiring players. If it plays out like I think that it will, the Raiders will immediately be major players in the AFC West.