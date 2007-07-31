First rounder Michael Griffin signs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Titans' top draft pick Michael Griffin signed his contract before noon Saturday and was expected to practice in the afternoon after sitting out the morning session while waiting for the NFL to approve his deal.
The 19th pick overall agreed to terms late Friday afternoon on a five-year deal, but the NFL had to approve the final language before Griffin could sign.
The safety from Texas that the Titans are trying to convert to cornerback was expected to dress and practice in the afternoon as Tennessee finished up its first two-a-day of training camp.
