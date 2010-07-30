First-round picks Davis, Iupati land five-year deals with 49ers

Published: Jul 30, 2010 at 04:55 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Anthony Davis and Mike Iupati have been practically joined at their rather large hips since becoming San Francisco 49ers this spring, and that continued Friday on the day rookies were required to report to team headquarters.

Both first-round draft picks signed five-year contracts a few hours apart, ensuring the highly touted offensive linemen will be in uniform for Sunday's first training camp practice.

Davis was the No. 11 overall pick in this year's draft and Iupati was selected by the 49ers six picks later. With their stalls next to each other in the team's locker room, there hasn't been much to separate the two burly youngsters who are expected to immediately challenge for starting spots.

"We've kind of had that bonding, that brotherly bonding, just that we wanted to be on time and try to get a starting spot," said Iupati, the last of the team's eight draft picks to sign.

The 49ers signed each of their final four draft picks Friday before the team's 11 a.m. meeting for rookies. Second-round pick Taylor Mays and third-round selection Navorro Bowman both signed four-year deals.

The headliners Friday were Davis and Iupati, whom the 49ers were eager to get into camp early so they can begin their quest to bolster an offensive line that has been one of San Francisco's weakest areas in recent seasons. Davis will compete at right tackle and Iupati will get his starting shot at left guard.

Last year, San Francisco's first-round pick, receiver Michael Crabtree, didn't sign with the team until Oct. 6 and missed five games. But he became an immediate starter and was the 49ers' top wideout by the end of the season.

Davis signed a deal worth a reported $26.5 million with almost $16 million guaranteed. Iupati's deal could be worth as much as $18.25 million with $10.8 million guaranteed.

"That was the biggest priority," Davis said. "That's why I wanted to get done first, so I could get in and hit the ground running. It's done and out of the way, and now we can do what I'm here for."

While Davis and Iupati were brought in to help the offense, Mays and Bowman will make their mark on defense for a team tabbed by many as the NFC West favorite this season.

Mays and Bowman each were selected to several All-American teams last year. Mays will challenge for playing time at safety and Bowman is expected to compete at linebacker and contribute on special teams.

Along with the rest of San Francisco's rookies, both hard-hitting defenders are eager to put on the pads.

"That's football, and I feel that's a strong part of my game," Mays said. "It's always good to get the pads on because you get to show a little more than you do when you just have helmets on. That's kind of what separates some guys from other guys, and I think that will be what happens when we get the pads on."

Said Bowman: "Like a lot of people say, we're only going to go as far as the rookie class will take it. We have to be on point and ready to go."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways, starting with Jaguars-Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes praises Chiefs' O-line following impressive preseason

The Chiefs new O-line has shown promise through three preseason games. Patrick Mahomes believes they'll be even better as the regular season wanes on.
news

Texans S Justin Reid calls opportunity to fill in as emergency kicker a 'dream come true'

With Ka'imi Fairbairn out due to injury, Texans safety Justin Reid was given the chance to be a unique dual-threat against the Bucs to close the preseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Aug. 29

The Vikings will be without TE Irv Smith to begin the year. Plus, other news around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW