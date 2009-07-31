First-round pick Pettigrew signs five-year, $14.6M deal with Lions

Published: Jul 31, 2009 at 02:05 PM

The Detroit Lions have signed first-round pick tight end Brandon Pettigrew to a five-year contract.

The deal is worth a max of $14.6 million, including $9.4 million guaranteed, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.

The Lions have all of their rookies signed heading into the first practice on Saturday.

Pettigrew was selected 20th overall by Detroit with its second selection of the first round. He finished his career at Oklahoma State ranked ninth in receiving with 1,450 yards.

The team also released rookie free agent LB Spenser Smith (Eastern Michigan).

Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.

