First-round pick Pettigrew signs five-year, $14.6M deal with Lions

Signing status of top picks
The deal is worth a max of $14.6 million, including $9.4 million guaranteed, a league source told NFL Network's Jason La Canfora.
Pettigrew was selected 20th overall by Detroit with its second selection of the first round. He finished his career at Oklahoma State ranked ninth in receiving with 1,450 yards.
The team also released rookie free agent LB Spenser Smith (Eastern Michigan).
Information from the Associated Press was included in this report.