First round of NFL draft sees plenty of teams making trades

The New England Patriots have developed a reputation for trading down throughout the years, but the team made two moves up on Thursday. After acquiring the No. 21 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 27 pick and No. 93 pick, the Patriots selected Syracuse defensive end Chandler Jones. Bill Belichick and Co. then grabbed the No. 25 pick from the Denver Broncos in exchange for the No. 31 pick and a fourth-round selection (No. 126), using it to select Alabama linebacker Dont'a Hightower.