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First round of 2026 NFL Draft delivers 13.2 million viewers across ESPN platforms, generates third-most watched Day 1 ever

Published: Apr 27, 2026 at 04:44 PM

Fans powered Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft (Thursday, April 23) to its third most-watched audience ever, averaging 13.2 million viewers on all linear and digital platforms including ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, NFL+, YouTube, TikTok and X. Round 1, in its current format, began in 2010.

This also marks the second most-watched Round 1 since the 2020 NFL Draft, behind only the 2025 NFL Draft's record-setting Day 1, and up 8% from Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The seventh edition of The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular delivered more than 54 million total minutes consumed across YouTube, TikTok, X and the ESPN App on Day 1, along with 2.2 million total views.

The milestone viewership further adds to the success of this year's event, including record-setting attendance and merchandise sales.

The 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh drew a record attendance of 805,000 across the three days, including a record 320,000 on Thursday for Round 1.

In its first year as the League's NFL Draft retail partner, Fanatics and the NFL broke the record for merchandise sales throughout NFL Draft weekend, originally set last year in Green Bay.

All media metrics are based on Nielsen Big Data + Panel, and YouTube/X/TikTok and Adobe analytics.

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