First Pro Bowl Draft scheduled to air on NFL Network in January

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, 22 players (11 per team) will be drafted from certain position groups -- guards, centers, fullbacks, interior defensive linemen, punters and special teamers. The remaining players will be drafted Wednesday during NFL Network's live broadcast.
Players selected Tuesday will kick off Wednesday night's live prime-time draft show by walking the red carpet. Taped elements of the previous day's draft process also will be featured.
Fans can follow along with every pick of the Pro Bowl Draft in an exclusive second screen experience here. Browse selected Pro Bowl players, view up-to-the-minute team rosters and weigh in on who should be the next pick. Post-draft, an interactive depth chart will preview all of the best matchups leading up to game day.
Pro Football Hall of Famers Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders will serve as alumni team captains for their eponymously named Pro Bowl squads -- Team Rice and Team Sanders -- and have final say over draft decisions. The NFL legends each will be assisted by two active player captains and one NFL.com fantasy football champion in the draft process.
The four active player captains will be comprised of the top two leading vote-getters on offense and defense from the teams that do not advance to the Conference Championship round of the postseason.
One of the fantasy football champions will earn a spot as part of Lenovo's Fantasy Coach of the Year program, which provides NFL.com fans a chance to be rewarded for their fantasy football skills. The other champion can compete for a Pro Bowl role by playing at NFL.com/fantasy.
The 2014 Pro Bowl, presented by McDonald's, will be played at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. The game will be televised live on Sunday, Jan. 26, on NBC at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Fans can help select players for the 2014 Pro Bowl by voting online and on web-enabled mobile phones until 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 26.