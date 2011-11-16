First-place Raiders get road test in Twin Cities

Published: Nov 16, 2011 at 09:02 AM

Why to watch
Oakland can remain on top in the AFC West. Carson Palmer also gets his second long week to prepare for a game. You have to figure he will look to get vertical against a vulnerable secondary. Jared Allen could loom large, however.

Inside story
The Raiders come in off extended rest, having last played in a Thursday night game (on NFL Network!). The Vikings come in off a very short week, having just played at Green Bay on Monday night. Darren McFadden might have to sit this one out as well. That's not to say that Michael Bush can't get it done in the run game.

