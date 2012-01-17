First impressions critical for East-West Shrine prospects

» Scouts know, however, that receivers and quarterbacks don't always hit it off well on the first day of practice. East quarterback B.J. Coleman (Tennessee-Chattanooga) has the prototypical QB build (6-3, 234) and proved he can spin the ball all over the field during Monday's practice. Unfortunately, "all over the field" often meant leading receivers too far on slants, overthrowing deep balls and generally not finding his receivers, even when there were no defenders in play. Florida's John Brantley also had a hard time consistently connecting with receivers, but scouts were most worried about his long delivery, in which the ball ends up around his right hip before he unleashes the pass. Coleman could start getting his timing down with receivers on Tuesday, but a delivery issue is difficult to fix during an all-star week. Northern Illinois star passer Chandler Harnish was the most impressive thrower on either team; though he is not physically imposing (6-1.5, 219) and his arm strength is only average, more of his throws reached their targets on short, intermediate and deep routes than those of any other quarterback. The mobility and toughness he showed during his NIU career should make him one of the top quarterbacks picked on the third day of the draft.