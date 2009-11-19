First coaching casualty could start landslide around the league

» Bill Cowher: I continue to hear that if the right opportunity opens up, Cowher would put the band back together and jump into the game again. But he has earned the right to be very choosy, and he knows it. Cowher is interested in coaching, and not in one of the football czar-type roles. He would want to bring personnel people he is comfortable with along with him. There are three clubs that would really light his fire -- Carolina (he lives there and has strong ties to the area), Houston (owner Bob McNair is a fan of his work, I'm told, and the team already has many key pieces in place), and Chicago (again, the Bears have a QB and it's a good city for a hard-nosed coach). Staying in broadcasting wouldn't break his heart, either, but he's chatted with several owners the last few years and I'd be stunned if he didn't thoroughly investigate some options this offseason as well.