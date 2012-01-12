Fired Jackson denies making power grab, wishes Raiders well

It doesn't matter where the decision came from, though. The result is the same, and Jackson is out of work. He hardly left the Raiders in shambles. If not for injuries to running back Darren McFadden and others, Oakland very well could have made the playoffs instead of Denver. Quarterback Carson Palmer, who Jackson and other members of the organization acquired from Cincinnati in a midseason trade for a first- and a second-round draft pick, will be back, in better shape. He'll also likely be more dialed in, especially after McKenzie said other quarterbacks will be brought in to challenge Palmer for the starting job.