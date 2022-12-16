Fired former Cardinals assistant Sean Kugler requests arbitration

Published: Dec 16, 2022 at 04:58 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Recently fired Arizona Cardinals assistant coach Sean Kugler has hired a law firm to investigate the "mysterious allegations" that he inappropriately touched a female security guard when the team was in Mexico last month for a game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kugler hired the law firm of Shields Pettini, which said on Friday that it has filed a request for arbitration with the NFL in response to the Cardinals' handling of the situation, which resulted in Kugler's firing.

The law firm claims Kugler was fired for "unsubstantiated allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard."

The popular 56-year-old Kugler — who was the team's offensive line coach and run game coordinator — had been with the team since 2019. The Cardinals were in Mexico to play the 49ers on a Monday night. The Cardinals said the incident happened on the Saturday before the game and he was sent home by the team.

"The allegations against Coach Kugler are simply untrue and have caused Sean, his wife and family enormous personal and professional damage," said attorney Michael Pettini. "Coach and his family have been desperate to understand from the Cardinals front office and others what rationale or evidence was used to terminate him for cause."

The firm claims the Cardinals dismissed Kugler from the organization without conducting a thorough investigation or interviewing him.

"Respecting women is a core value for me, and something I have instilled in my children and the players that I coach," Kugler said in a statement. "The mysterious allegations by the Cardinals are untrue, and I want to clear my name. Be it a miscommunication or mistaken identity, my family and I will cooperate fully and honestly with the NFL, Cardinals, or any other agency to get to the truth in this matter and restore my reputation."

The Cardinals released their own statement on Friday: "As an ongoing legal matter, we are going to refrain from comment other than to say that the team is confident the process will result in a much different set of facts than those presented today and that it had good cause to terminate Mr. Kugler's employment."

Copyright The Associated Press 2022

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next Josh Allen be available in the upcoming NFL draft? Chad Reuter reveals his aspirational player comps for 20 of the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects.

news

Congressional bill could remove coveted Army edge rusher Andre Carter II from 2023 NFL Draft pool

Army's Andre Carter II has the potential to be a top-50 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Eric Edholm reports that a Congressional bill could remove the highly touted edge rusher from the prospect pool.

news

Three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023; examining Steve Wilks' success in Carolina

Bucky Brooks eyes three potential best fits for Tom Brady in 2023, including locations with familiar faces. Plus, what's behind Steve Wilks' success in Carolina and examining a pass-rushing duo on the rise.

news

Jaguars No. 1 overall picks Trevor Lawrence, Travon Walker questionable vs. Cowboys

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence's toe injury and outside linebacker Travon Walker's ankle ailment earned the two Jags questionable designations for Sunday against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE