Fired Chicago-area car salesman refuses offer to return

A Chicago-area car salesman who was fired for wearing a Green Bay Packers tie to work Monday has been offered his old job back, the Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday.
But John Stone told the newspaper he won't return to Webb Chevrolet in suburban Oak Lawn, Ill.
"I'm not going," he said.
"If he would have worn the Packers tie on Saturday or the day before the Super Bowl, it would have been construed very differently," said Roberts, adding he told Stone five times to remove the tie before firing him.
Stone told the newspaper he wore the tie as a tribute to his recently deceased grandmother, who was a big Packers fan.
Meanwhile, Stone has another job offer to weigh -- from Chevrolet of Homewood, another Chicago suburb.
"Good salesmen are so hard to find," said Guy Cesario, the rival dealer's general manager. "To put somebody's livelihood in jeopardy because of a tie is just idiotic."
On Tuesday, Stone said on the "Dan Patrick Show" that if he had to do it all over, he wouldn't have worn the tie.