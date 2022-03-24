Fire breaks out in Empower Field seats, suite area

Published: Mar 24, 2022 at 05:40 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

DENVER -- Firefighters extinguished a blaze that torched several rows of seats and a suite area at the Denver Broncos' stadium on Thursday.

The fire broke out in the third-level at Empower Field at Mile High just after 2 p.m. and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but were trying to determine if it had spread to other areas of the football stadium, which seats 76,125 people.

Stadium officials said in a statement on Twitter that the fire occurred in a construction zone near the East Club Lounge. About 100 people were attending an event on the second level, but the stadium was otherwise empty.

No injuries were reported.

Footage from a news helicopter showed several firefighters using water hoses to extinguish the blaze, which sent a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the stadium near downtown Denver. The Denver Fire Department tweeted several photos showing large flames spreading through the seating area.

Capt. Greg Pixley, a spokesman for the fire department, said it appears the fire originated in the suite and spread to the seats, which are made of plastic.

"This type of plastic that the seats are composed of burns with not only significant ferocity ... but also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke," he said.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire, which burned at least 1,000 square feet (93 square meters).

Copyright Associated Press 2022

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Kyler Murray: 'I'm not really too worried about my future as a Cardinal'

Speaking to the media for the first time since the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Rams, Murray expanded on the past few weeks of headline-grabbing attention that included a desire for a long-term contract.
news

Tyreek Hill thrilled to head to Miami, where he foresees 'a fun season'

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the podium for the first time as a Dolphin on Thursday. He told reporters his choice of destination was always going to be Miami "no matter what," where he feels at home and believes the Dolphins are committed to contending.
news

Second Texas grand jury declines to indict Browns QB Deshaun Watson on criminal charges

A Brazoria County, Texas, grand jury declined to indict Deshaun Watson on Thursday after considering evidence in a criminal complaint against the Browns quarterback alleging sexual misconduct during a massage therapy session.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW