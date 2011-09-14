'Fins focus on improving on performances at home

Published: Sep 14, 2011 at 07:24 AM

Why to watch
Arian Foster could make his season debut. Whether he plays or not, however, expect the Texans to find yards on the ground after Miami gave up 600-odd yards in the opener.

Inside story
The Dolphins need to find a way to fill the seats and establish a home-field advantage coming off Monday night's game, and that's going to be tough again. Or maybe they need to win a few road games, first. Which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Since beating New England at home in Dec. 2009, the Dolphins are 1-10 in Miami.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

