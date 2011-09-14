'Fins focus on improving on performances at home

Why to watch
Arian Foster could make his season debut. Whether he plays or not, however, expect the Texans to find yards on the ground after Miami gave up 600-odd yards in the opener.
Inside story
The Dolphins need to find a way to fill the seats and establish a home-field advantage coming off Monday night's game, and that's going to be tough again. Or maybe they need to win a few road games, first. Which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Since beating New England at home in Dec. 2009, the Dolphins are 1-10 in Miami.