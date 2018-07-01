'Fins could reduce Cameron Wake's workload in 2018

However, the Dolphins must balance those interests against the need to generate a consistent pass rush. Wake accounted for more than a third of the team's total sack production a season ago, with no other defender registering more than 4.5 individually. Even more of the burden could fall on Wake in 2018 after Miami released All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh earlier this offseason. Newly acquired defensive end Robert Quinn should help, but the coaching staff will depend on Wake to deliver another big year.