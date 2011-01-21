FINRA, NFL provide financial planning for players

The FINRA Foundation will present its Outsmarting Investment Fraud (OIF) curriculum at each of these events to both players and their parents. A key feature of the OIF curriculum is an explanation of the psychological persuasion tactics con artists use to get their victims to make emotional rather than logical investment decisions. For players, understanding these psychological tactics and how they can be used against investors can help them to avoid becoming a con artist's next victim. The educational curriculum that will be delivered at these NFL events has been tested and shown to reduce susceptibility to investment fraud by over 50 percent among participants.