Finnegan out for Titans; Monroe out for Jaguars

Published: Oct 04, 2009 at 07:21 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Tennessee Titans will be short-handed in the secondary against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback Cortland Finnegan (hamstring) and nickel back Vincent Fuller (forearm) were inactive for Sunday's game, forcing rookies Jason McCourty and Ryan Mouton onto the field. McCourty was slated to start in Finnegan's spot.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, will be without both starting offensive tackles and strong safety Sean Considine (groin). Rookie tackles Eugene Monroe (illness) and Eben Britton (knee) were inactive.

Veterans Tra Thomas and Maurice Williams were set to replace them in the starting lineup. Gerald Alexander was expected to replace Considine.

