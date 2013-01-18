Fines roundup: Two Patriots fined $15,750 for rough play

NFL trivia time: What do Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chykie Brown and New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski have in common?
Aside from each really wanting to win this Sunday, both were fined $15,750 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness last weekend.
Gostkowski was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness with a horse collar tackle during New England's 41-28 win over the Houston Texans.
Brown was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness, when he hit Broncos tight end Joel Dreessen in the head and neck area during the Ravens' stunning 38-35 double-OT win in Denver.
Here's a roundup of fines from the NFL's divisional round:
» Patriots safety Steve Gregory was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness for hitting an opponent in the head and neck area.
» San Francisco 49ers strong safety Dashon Goldson was fined $10,000 for a late hit in the Niners 45-31 win against the Green Bay Packers.