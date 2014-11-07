Fines roundup: Suggs docked $8,268 for hit on Blount

LeGarrette Blount said this week that Terrell Suggs is "known to be a dirty player" after the Baltimore Ravens linebacker hit him low on a tackle last Sunday night.
Suggs will pay for the deed.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the NFL fined Suggs $8,268 for the late hit on the Pittsburgh Steelers running back, per a league source.
The linebacker drew a flag for unnecessary roughness and sparked pushing and shoving on both sides. Blount was uninjured on the play.
After the game, Suggs denied the play was dirty.
"He was running. He was still up and he was moving the pile," he said. "I assessed the play, and that was the only way I could get him down without him gaining more yards. I wasn't trying to get him hurt. I was just trying to get the big guy down."
The NFL disagreed with Suggs, hence the fine.
Which other players saw their pocketbooks become lighter?
- A different Baltimore linebacker had a bigger punishment than Suggs: Courtney Upshawlost $20,000 for roughing the passer and striking the quarterback late and in the neck area, per Rapoport.
- Rapoport added that Chargers wideout Seyi Ajirotutuwas fined $27,562 for unsportsmanlike conduct after he was ejected for making contact with a game official.
- More from Rapoport: Panthers linebacker Thomas Daviswas docked $16,537 for striking Jimmy Graham away from the play.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 10 game and recaps the Browns' blowout win over the Bengals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.