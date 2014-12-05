Fines roundup: Kelce docked $11K for obscene gesture

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called tight end Travis Kelce's obscene gesture in Sunday's loss to the Broncos an "immature" display. The NFL doesn't disagree.
Kelce tweeted after the game that the gesture -- which my bosses would rather I not describe -- was aimed at Von Miller after the Broncos pass rusher triggered a roughing the passer penalty against Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.
The flag cost Denver yards, but Kelce's outburst cost him some serious scratch.
Other fines we're tracking, per Rapoport:
- Rams punter Johnny Hekkerstruck gold on Friday, but not Arizona's Drew Butler, who was docked $8,268 for grabbing Devin Hester's facemask in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.
- Bills linebacker Nigel Bradham was fined $16,537 for unnecessary roughness after striking an opponent with his helmet in Buffalo's lopsided win over the Browns.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.