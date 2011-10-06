Fines roundup: Bears safety Meriweather hit for $20K by NFL

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 09:39 AM

One season after promising to "play within the rules" after being fined heavily for a helmet-to-helmet hit, Chicago Bears safety Brandon Meriweather was punished again Thursday, this time with a $20,000 fine from the NFL for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith last weekend, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Fines aren't officially revealed until Friday, but a league source confirmed Meriweather's punishment to the newspaper.

No flag was thrown on the third-quarter play in which Smith took Meriweather's hit and ran for 22 more yards.

Meriweather was contrite last season as a New England Patriot after being fined $50,000 -- it was later reduced to $40,000 on appeal -- for two helmet-to-helmet hits on Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap. Meriweather told the Tribune that he will appeal this fine, too.

Other fines reported Thursday:

» Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Sidney Rice, who denied making a "throat-slash" gesture when he was flagged Sunday, was fined $7,500 for his action, the Everett Herald reported via Twitter.

» Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey was fined $7,500 for a late hit against Houston Texans linebacker Connor Barwin, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Pouncey said he will appeal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Most impactful rookies in Week 14, Cowboys vs. Bills preview & Bucky's Coach's Corner

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Week 15 Thursday inactives: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (illness) active vs. Chargers

The Raiders' Josh Jacobs is inactive, but receiver Davante Adams will play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Six things to watch for in Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts, Broncos-Lions on NFL Network

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for on Saturday's tripleheader featuring: Vikings-Bengals, Steelers-Colts and Broncos-Lions.