Fines roundup: Bears safety Chris Conte docked $22K

Take a look at more players who received unwanted mail from the NFL:
»Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox was docked $16,537 for roughing the passer in the Eagles' win against the Jaguars.
»New York Jets linebacker Calvin Pace was also fined $16,537 for roughing the passer during the Jets' win against the Oakland Raiders.
»Redskins defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins was fined $16,537 for roughing the passer during Washington's loss against the Houston Texans.
» The Patriots don't seem to like Ryan Tannehill that much. Defensive end Chandler Jones was fined $16,537 for roughing the passer in New England's Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins.