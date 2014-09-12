Fines roundup: Bears safety Chris Conte docked $22K

Published: Sep 12, 2014 at 10:04 AM

Take a look at more players who received unwanted mail from the NFL:

»Eagles defensive end Fletcher Cox was docked $16,537 for roughing the passer in the Eagles' win against the Jaguars.

»New York Jets linebacker Calvin Pace was also fined $16,537 for roughing the passer during the Jets' win against the Oakland Raiders.

»Redskins defensive lineman Jarvis Jenkins was fined $16,537 for roughing the passer during Washington's loss against the Houston Texans.

»Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland was also docked $16,537 for a horse-collar tackle.

» The Patriots don't seem to like Ryan Tannehill that much. Defensive end Chandler Jones was fined $16,537 for roughing the passer in New England's Week 1 loss against the Miami Dolphins.

» Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower was also docked $16,537 for roughing the passer.

